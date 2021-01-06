Commissioners Approve Restaurant Relief Fund II to Support Food Service Establishments Impacted by COVID-19

The Commissioners approved round two of the St. Mary’s County Restaurant Relief Fund during their meeting on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many small businesses, St. Mary’s County has activated the Restaurant Relief Fund for foodservice establishments during this time. (Read the full meeting rollup here.)

The second round of the grant program will have a maximum budget of $470,000. The goal is to provide grants to support St. Mary’s County restaurants (full service and carry out licenses), caterers, food trucks, and bars that serve food.

Grant funds may be used for

working capital, such as rent, payroll and job training,

purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining areas, such as tents, heaters, warmers, and carts,

infrastructure improvements, such as HVAC system upgrades,

technology to support carryout and delivery,

purchase of PPE and disposable food containers or utensils, sanitation services, etc.

Restaurants will have access to grant funding of up to $10,000 and must be in good standing with the State of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, Office of the Treasurer, and the Health Department.

Eligible businesses can submit an online application starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at https://www.yesstmarysmd.com/rgrants/

The deadline to apply is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

At the end of the two-week application period, the total grant funding of $470,000 will be divided equally amongst the qualified and complete applications received, with individual awards not to exceed $10,000.

Funding Examples:

$470,000 divided equally amongst 200 Qualified/Complete Applications=$2,350 per business

$470,000 divided equally amongst 100 Qualified/Complete Applications=$4,700 per business

$470,000 divided equally amongst 50 Qualified/Complete Applications=$9,400 per business

Applicants are encouraged to visit the grant portal at any time before Jan. 8 for more information on required documents, applicant eligibility, and to create a user account prior to submission of the application.

If you have any questions, please contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or by calling 240-925-7178