Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire at Navy Recreation Center in Solomons, NDW Investigating Cause

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, St. Leonard, Bay District, Hollywood, and NAS Patuxent River responded to the Navy Recreation Center located in Solomons, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story bathhouse/comfort station with smoke showing. First arriving units coming across the Thomas Johnson Bridge to assist observed fire coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Officials reported Inspectors from the NDW Naval Air Station Patuxent River are investigating the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood, St. Leonard, Solomons, and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

