Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary Currently Offering Family Portrait Fundraiser

UPDATE: Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary President Katie Knott contacted SMNEWSNET and provided the following information:

Starting Monday December 7, 2021, The Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary, with the assistance of Volunteer Fundraising Dimensions, is offering Family portraits to the community. We will have 2 representatives in the community going door to door in the next several weeks offering one FREE family portrait. The representatives will be collecting donations to help the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad to purchase additional life saving equipment. Both volunteers have been issued rescue squad identification.

Pictures will be taken at our building on March 13th, 2021

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Katie Knott at 301-373-3131

If you would like to donate directly to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary, you can do so using the following

link https://www.hvrs.org/content/donate/

1/7/2021: The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has released the following statement.

“We were recently notified that some people have been in our local neighborhoods saying they are soliciting for donations to local fire departments. This is NOT the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department!

If anyone comes to your residence and requests a donation to the fire department, please contact the County Sheriff’s Department or Maryland State Police. Make sure you have a description of any vehicles and the individuals who are soliciting.

Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad is currently involved in a fundraiser for family photos. Anyone that is representing their Department MUST have proper identification that should be shown to you. Please ask to see any and all identifications.

Please share this post to let other members of our community know about this incident.”