52-Year-Old Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After December Crash in Newburg, Maryland State Police Investigating

On Thursday, December 24, 2020, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 257 (Rock Point Road) in the area of Pleasant View Place in Newburg, Maryland.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation. Trooper First Class (TFC) B. White of the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Scott Allan Daniel (52 yoa) of Sebring, Florida was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 257 in the area of Pleasant View Place. For reason unknown at this time, the Chrysler traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch/culvert. The Chrysler then became airborne and overturned.

The operator of the Chrysler, Mr. Daniel received life-threatening injuries and was transported to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 7.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Mr. Daniel was pronounced deceased to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center by hospital personnel.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper J. Muller of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and TFC B. White of the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack. (20-MSP-047843).