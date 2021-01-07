Detectives in Calvert County Arrest Dunkirk and Recover Stolen Firearms

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) with the assistance of the Special Operation Team (SOT) executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Knight Ave. in the Cavalier Country neighborhood in Dunkirk.

The search warrant was an effort to recover stolen firearms from a theft case in June of 2020. Through diligent and skilled investigative work, detectives identified the suspect and the location of the stolen property. The suspect was identified as Robert Karl Swanson III, 41 of Dunkirk.

Five reported stolen firearms were recovered in addition to numerous other stolen items belonging to the victim. Swanson faces charges to include Rouge and Vagabond in addition to Theft between $1,500 and $25,000.

In addition to the items recovered, several DeWalt battery operated power tools were located.

Detectives are advising neighbors, if you were a victim of a theft crime in Cavalier Country, please notify Det. W. Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-2800 ext. 2595.