SMECO Seeks Nominees for Outstanding Teacher Awards

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) and the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties are accepting nominations for the 2021 Outstanding Teacher of the Year Awards for educators who exemplify excellence in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Winning teachers will receive cash awards of $500 for their personal use.

Each year, the Cooperative and the local school systems recognize classroom teachers who excel in the STEM fields of study, which are vital to the electric cooperative industry. Outstanding teachers inspire students and enable them to become the next generation of innovators: employees who are essential to the continued success of tech-driven businesses because they bring valuable mathematics, science, and technology skills to the workplace.

Parents, students, community members, and colleagues of teachers are invited to submit nominations for these awards; teachers may also nominate themselves. Mathematics, science, and STEM nominees must teach at a school served by SMECO. Nominees must have a current standard Maryland teaching certificate and tenure within their county. Award winners from the last five years are not eligible.

Interested teachers, or those interested in nominating a teacher, must complete the application packet and submit it electronically to the mathematics or science curriculum supervisor in the appropriate county. Application packets must be submitted by Friday, January 29, 2021. Learn more about the submission criteria, download an application, and find details for submitting materials at smeco.coop/teachers.

