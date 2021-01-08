Department of Public Works and Transportation Announce Mill Seat Road Closure on January 11, 2021

January 8, 2021

Mill Seat Road, located in Mechanicsville, will close on or about Monday, January 11, 2021, for the replacement of a drainage pipe. Construction work will take place just southwest of the Mill Seat Road/Tanyard Drive intersection in the Country Lakes neighborhood.

During the construction, through traffic will not be possible; residents may continue to access entrances. Drivers are cautioned to look for changeable message signs and detour signs providing route navigation information around the closure. Crews will be working, and the roads will be closed for approximately two weeks, weather dependent.

Please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation with questions or for additional information at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3527.


