UPDATE: Cause of Leonardtown House Fire Under Investigation, Occupants Escape without Injury, One Dog Perishes

UPDATE 1/11/2021: On Sunday, January 10, 2021, at approximately 6:39 a.m., over 60 fire and rescue personnel responded to 41399 Philip Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story single family dwelling with fire showing from the first and second floor.

The owner/occupant is identified as Sherry Marshall, the estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $1,000,000 in total damages.

Smoke alarms were present and activated, fire alarms / sprinkler systems were not present.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 60 minutes.

The homeowner was awake at the time of the fire and noticed heavy fire conditions coming from the garage area of the home. She and another occupant were able to escape safely without injury. Unfortunately a family dog perished. The owner is currently being assisted by family.

While the fire and cause remains under investigation, the origin of the fire is the attached garage. The fire is not suspected criminal or suspicious at this time.

Firefighters reported a total of six Tankers shuttled approximately 50,000 gallons of water to the fire ground.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.

