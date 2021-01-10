VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Leonardtown, Occupants Escape without Injury, One Pet Perishes

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, at approximately 6:38 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Seventh District, Second District, Bay District, Mechanicsville and Hollywood responded to 41399 Philip Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire with one pet unaccounted for.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story single family residence with fire showing on all sides and both floors.

Firefighters declared an exterior attack only due to the amount of fire and compromised floors within the residence, and on the exterior deck.

Firefighters reported a water main break in the area, and requested additional tankers and a fire boat for water supply. The fire was extinguished in approximately 45 minutes.

All occupants were accounted for and uninjured during the incident. One family pet succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, SMECO, Suburban Propane, and METCOM responded to the scene to assist crews.

All photos/video are courtesy of the Hollywood, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>