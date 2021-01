Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing juvenile, 15-year-old Logan Poole of St. Leonard, MD (pictured below).

Poole is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Poole’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. J. Buck at joshua.buck@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 474-7015.