Hospice Hog Raises $1,700 for Calvert County Hospice

January 11, 2021

2020 Hospice Hog raised by TJ and Colby Ireland

Calvert Hospice is so appreciative of the work of TJ and Colby Ireland again this year. TJ and Colby raised a Hospice Hog, placed it in the Calvert County Youth Livestock Auction (conducted virtually this year), and donated the proceeds to hospice.

This year’s Hospice Hog was a Berkshire Gilt that weighed in at 224 pounds. The final price this year was $1,680, and the Ireland family rounded it up to an even $1,700. We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and generosity of these two young men, especially in such a difficult year.

