Smartronix Announces the Acquisition of Datastrong

Smartronix, LLC, a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions, today announced the acquisition of Datastrong, a technology solution provider focused on data architecture, design and business analytics for government and commercial clients.

Datastrong’s advanced technology offerings will enhance Smartronix’s position as a cloud leader and expand the company’s comprehensive solutions with additional capabilities in enterprise analytics, data science, and data engineering and management. The addition of Datastrong also brings new federal clients within the Departments of Justice and State as well as complementary commercial clients in the pharmaceutical, financial services and education sectors to Smartronix. Datastrong is based in Fairfax, VA and will operate as a division of Smartronix’s Cloud Solutions business unit.

Smartronix CEO Peter B. LaMontagne welcomed the Datastrong team, commenting, “Our acquisition of Datastrong represents an important step forward in expanding the suite of offerings Smartronix can deliver to clients via the cloud. Our clients are seeing explosive data growth which makes it more challenging to gain insights, and Datastrong’s solutions will help us address this as an ongoing priority. Our FedRAMP and DoD-accredited managed services and managed security services solutions have made us ‘Cloud Assured’, and this acquisition makes us ‘Data Strong’ as well.”



Datastrong founders Jacqueline Meriwether, Andrew Patterson and Michael Carr expressed excitement about joining the Smartronix team. “Smartronix is the right home for us, and a good cultural fit. We are confident that our employees and clients will benefit greatly from joining forces with Smartronix given their cloud solutions capabilities, broad customer base and extensive portfolio of contract vehicles,” they said.

Rob Groat, Smartronix Executive Vice President of Technology and Strategy affirmed the strategic value of the acquisition. “Datastrong is a great fit for Smartronix and brings new and differentiated capabilities in data analytics along with an impressive portfolio of priority public sector and commercial clients,” he stated. “Datastrong’s market headway is a testament to their talented team of technical professionals and leading position in the data and business analytics market.”

OceanSound Partners, a private investment firm that invests in U.S. based technology and technology-enabled services companies, completed the recapitalization of Smartronix in December 2019. The business was subsequently combined with Trident, a leading provider of advanced IT, engineering, and programmatic solutions to the United States federal government, which the firm previously acquired in March 2019.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Truist served as the exclusive financial advisor to Datastrong.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant-recognized leader of next-generation Cloud solutions and managed services, designs, builds, manages, and secures the industry leading, mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry leading FedRAMP accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/services/cloud-computing

