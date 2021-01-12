One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Four Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Roy Rogers located at 2690 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with multiple patients trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find four vehicles in the roadway with one patient trapped, crews immediately requested a helicopter.

Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported one adult female to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Incident command reported at least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene, and two patients being transported to area hospitals with various injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.