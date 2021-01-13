UPDATE: Police in Charles County Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash Resulting in Serious Injuries

UPDATE – Charles County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On January 11 at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of eastbound Berry Road between the lower and upper portions of Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed two vehicles – possibly a Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Camaro – were racing eastbound on Berry Road when the drivers cut off two other vehicles – both Toyota Camrys – causing one Camry to swerve into a utility pole and the other Camry into a guardrail. The driver of the Camry that struck the pole was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not seriously injured.

Both cars that were racing fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3056.

1/11/2021: On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 9:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Berry Road and Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time later, Dispatchers upgraded the assignment to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one patient trapped.

Firefighters requested an additional heavy rescue squad and a helicopter a short time later, with the incident command reporting one victim was severely trapped and pinned.

The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma “Go-Team” was requested approximately 20 minutes later. The GO Team is an specialized team of physicians and certified registered nurse anesthetists. They can be requested by scene/incident commanders for when patients with suspected life-threatening injuries have extrication times that are estimated to exceed one hour. Learn more about the GO Team here.

Firefighters removed the patient from the vehicle at 11:00 p.m., the GO Team was then cancelled.

Emergency medical personnel transported the patient to the awaiting helicopter, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported them to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.