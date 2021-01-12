Charles County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Investigation into Alleged Involvement of Corrections Employee at the U.S. Capitol

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Professional Responsibility, is investigating the possibility a corrections officer was inappropriately present on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol last week. Today, command staff received an internal complaint of the employee’s possible involvement.

At this time, there is no indication other employees were involved; however, should the Agency learn of other potential violations, immediate action will be taken.

The employee has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry said, “I wanted to immediately inform the community of this investigation and reassure them that we are working with federal authorities to determine what the employee’s exact involvement was and determine whether there was a violation of laws or agency policies. Let me be very clear: While I support lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly, I do not condone the violence or the threats to our democracy that we observed that day. Our agency will work hand-in hand with federal authorities in this matter.”