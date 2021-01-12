Two Maryland Circuit Court Judges Appointed to New Leadership Roles

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera has named Judge Fred S. Hecker circuit administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which includes Anne Arundel, Carroll, and Howard counties. In addition, Chief Judge Barbera named Judge Glenn L. Klavans county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.

Judges Hecker and Klavans succeed Anne Arundel County Administrative Judge and Administrative Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit Laura S. Ripken, who was appointed on January 6, 2021, to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals by Governor Larry Hogan. Both judges’ designations are effective January 11, 2021, upon the swearing in of Judge Ripken to the Court of Special Appeals. Judge Hecker continues to be designated county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Carroll County.

County administrative judges oversee the administration of the court, budget, and procurement functions. They also manage trial calendars to ensure the expeditious disposition of cases. Circuit administrative judges coordinate amongst the counties.

“I congratulate Judge Laura Ripken on her appointment to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. She is an excellent and well-respected jurist and has served as a leader among leaders of the circuit courts,” said Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. “With Judge Ripken’s elevation, I am pleased to designate the Hon. Fred S. Hecker Circuit Administrative Judge of the Fifth Judicial Circuit and the Hon. Glenn L. Klavans, County Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. I am confident that both of these judicial leaders will excel in their new roles as we guide the courts in providing access to justice for all in Maryland.”

Judge Hecker currently serves as the county administrative judge for the Carroll County Circuit Court, and he has served as an associate judge on that court since 2014. Judge Hecker is the presiding judge of the Carroll County Circuit Court Adult Drug Treatment Court. In addition, he is chair of the Maryland Judiciary’s Judicial Council Court Technology Committee and has served as a member since 2016. Judge Hecker is also a member of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges, the Judicial Council’s Major Projects Committee, Guardianship Monitoring Committee, and the Joint Workgroup on Human Trafficking.



Judge Hecker earned a B.A. in political science from Gettysburg College in 1982. He earned a juris doctorate in 1987 from the University of Baltimore School of Law and was admitted to the Maryland State Bar that same year.

“I am honored by the trust and confidence that Chief Judge Barbera has placed in me. I also thank Judge Ripken for her leadership as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Anne Arundel, Carroll and Howard counties, and I look forward to continuing to work together with my distinguished colleagues in the Fifth Judicial Circuit to carry out the important work of the Maryland Judiciary,” said Judge Hecker.

Judge Klavans, who will now serve as the county administrative judge for Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, has served as an associate judge on the court since 2015. He currently serves as a designated judge for the court’s Business and Technology Case Management Program and the coordinating judge for juvenile court. He is also chair of the Maryland Judiciary’s Judicial Council Court Operations Committee.

Judge Klavans graduated with honors with a B.A. in political science and theatre arts from Drew University in 1975. He earned a juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1978 and was admitted to Maryland Bar that same year.

Judge Klavans was admitted to the bar of the U.S. District Court for District of Maryland and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in 1982. He was also admitted to the bar of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in 1996 and the U.S. Tax Court in 2000.

Judge Klavans served as an assistant state’s attorney for Baltimore City from 1978 to 1988. He served as a senior associate at Polovoy & McCoy from 1988 to 1993 and was principal, vice-president, and counsel for Town & Country Title, Inc., from 1991 to 1997. Judge Klavans also served as managing attorney at Murphy & Klavans, LLC, from 1993 to 1999, and he served as a sole general practitioner from 1999 to 2015.

“I am truly honored and grateful to Chief Judge Barbera for her trust, support, and confidence in me,” said Judge Klavans. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Maryland in this new administrative role. I also am excited to be able to continue working with my colleagues in this new capacity on the bench of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.”