Charles County Speed Camera Program Week of January 10, to January 17, 2021

The Speed Camera Program operates at schools that are open, and or for those dispensing meals and educational supplies for our students. Please drive responsibly, especially when traveling in the area of these schools.
During the week of January 10, 2021, speed cameras will be in the following locations:
- Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School
- Marshall Corner Road at McDonough High School
- Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School
- Oliver’s Shop Road at T.C. Martin Elementary/St. Mary’s Bryantown
- Livingston Road at J.C. Parks Elementary School
- Indian Head Highway at Indian Head Elementary School