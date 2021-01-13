UPDATE: Silver Alert Cancelled, Missing 84-Year-Old Leonardtown Woman Found Safe and Unharmed

UPDATE 1/13/2021 at 5:24 p.m: Helen Pauline Lococo has been located and is safe.

1/12/2021: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert for missing person Helen Pauline Lococo, age 84, a white female that suffers from Dementia. Helen was last seen On Monday, January 11, 2021, around 3:00 p.m., and was last known leaving her residence in Leonardtown, and is operating a red 2008 Pontiac G6 with Maryland Registration Plates – Tag 4CBZ16.

The family stated Helen has been looking for a residence to buy/rent in Prince Frederick of Calvert County, and believes she may have travelled to, or towards Calvert.

Any information can be given to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Nelson ref case #1869-21 or 911 for emergencies.

