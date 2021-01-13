Patrick “Pat” Vincent Scriber Sr, 57 of Lexington Park, MD, died on January 5, 2021 at Georgetown MedStar Hospital, Washington, DC, with his wife and daughter by his side. Born June 30, 1964, he was the son of Joseph Randolph and Rosa Alberta Scriber. He was the 9th of 10 siblings. Pat received his education through St. Mary’s County Public School System. He was a proud graduate of Leonardtown High School, Class of 1980.

In his earlier years, he worked for the St. Mary’s County Public Works. Later, he worked for the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and worked part-time at Wal-Mart. He enjoyed his time working in the St. Mary’s County School system where he developed life-long friendships with staff and won the hearts of children who attended the schools.

On April 5, 1996, Pat was united in holy matrimony to Sheronda Denise Hall. They were blessed with two children. He was a devoted family man. Pat demonstrated unconditional love for his children and grandchild. Pat was kind, funny, loving, thoughtful and family-oriented. He had a million-dollar smile and always made you smile just talking with him or being around him.

Pat loved sports, especially watching his favorite NFL team, the “Washington Team (Redskins)”.

Pat is survived by his wife, Sheronda of 24 years, and two children, Alexi Scriber of Lexington Park, MD, and Patrick Scriber Jr. of Lexington Park, MD; one grandson, Aiden Myles; six siblings (spouses), Michael Scriber (Joyce) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Mary Elam of Lexington Park, MD, Tony Scriber of San Diego, CA, Pamela Carroll of Lexington Park, MD, Frances Barnes (Wade), and David Scriber (Pam) of Lexington Park, MD; mother-in-law, Bertha Hunt of Lexington Park, MD, godchildren, Darnessa Dyson and Kyle Gould, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other special relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Ralph, Timothy and Bruce Scriber and two nieces, Jackie Scriber and Tiana Randall.

Pat gave love and received love; he won the love and respect of family, friends and even strangers every day of his life.

On Friday, January 15, 2021, visitation will begin at 9 am until time of service at 11 am at Living Hope Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Rd, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.