Clara Isabelle Scriber, 83, of Hartsdale, New York, was called home to her heavenly father on December 31, 2020. She was born August 26, 1937, in Baltimore, Maryland to Francis Scriber and Ardell Elizabeth Curtis Scriber, who both preceded her in death. She pursued her education in the St. Mary’s County Public School System.

Clara moved to New York in 1960 where she worked as a Nanny for the Schneider family for many years. She also worked as a secretary in North White Plains for 15 years. In 1977 she started working as a Manager of Accounts Receivable and Credits at Heraeus Kulzer formally known as J.F. Jelenko Company. She was a strong team player and a valuable asset to the organization for 25 years. After 25 years with Heraeus Kulzer, she retired on December 31, 2002.

Clara was a parishioner at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in White Plains, New York. She enjoyed shopping and collecting antiques. She loved taking pictures and has a large collection to date. Her passion was catering. She enjoyed cooking, hosting, and catering events for her family, friends, and colleagues. She spent her retirement years traveling across the United States with the Elks to their annual conventions and visiting family and friends.

Clara was preceded in death by her sisters: Arnett Bullock, Ethel Thomas, Annie Scriber, and Vivian Scriber; her brother: Joseph Albert Scriber; a very special brother: Francis Elwood Scriber, Sr.; a very special sister-in-law: Mary Helen Scriber; two nephews: DeAndre Scriber and Thomas Scriber; and a niece: Cynthia Scriber-Bennett.

Clara leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter: Helen Drusilla Scriber of Lexington Park, MD; her granddaughter: Tomica Lachelle Scriber of Lexington Park, MD; her great grandson: Roelle Hakeem Thompson of Lexington Park, MD; one sister: Catherine Rhodes of White Plains, NY; one brother: James Edgar Scriber of Dameron, MD; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; and a special friend: Shirley Carter of Austintown, OH.

Those who knew Clara will always remember how strong, independent, funny, and caring she was. Clara will be greatly missed by all. The memories of Clara will live in our hearts forever.

On Friday, January 15, 2021, visitation will be from 8:30 am – 9:30 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Immediately following will be Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.