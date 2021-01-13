Anthony Marquette Lee “Big Tony” or “Tony”

A Legend’s Tale Anthony Marquette Lee, affectionately known as “Big Tony” or “Tony”, was born on November 1, 1968 to the late Sharon Jean Jones Lee and James Alexander “Bo” Lee. He was peacefully ushered into the presence of God on January 4, 2021. Tony was born and raised in Washington, DC where he attended DC Public Schools and graduated from Dunbar Senior High School in 1986. At Dunbar, he excelled on the football field as a starting linebacker. He received numerous accolades and earned the respect of coaches and players across the city.

He attended Cheyney University in Pennsylvania where he was a 4-year starting linebacker. While at Cheyney, he pledged and became a member of the “Bloody” Beta Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated on November 20, 1989 along with his eight line brothers-Willie “Cookie”, Azzie, Bill, Arnold, Kreg, Terrance, Nate, and Phillip “Tex” led by their Dean Fred Canteen. While at Cheyney University, he served as the founder of “DC Madness”, a go-go band he formed with some of his friends. He is recognized as an inductee into the Cheyney University Athletic Hall of Fame. He has held prestigious positions including, but not limited to, Basileus of Beta Gamma Chapter, President of the Toastmasters International Speakers Club, Co-Chairman of the National Black College Convention, and Homecoming King. He graduated from Cheyney University on May 12, 1991.

Tony accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1991 and married the love of his life, Earline Lee, on June 20, 1992. From that union came four beautiful daughters-Tonisha, Ayanna, Aleah and Tiara. He graduated from Calvary Bible Institute in 1994. He answered the call to Pastoral leadership on June 25, 2000 when he founded Pillar of Truth Bible Church in Capitol Heights, MD.

Tony truly had a servant’s heart. He poured out his life as a drink offering to everyone who knew him. He worked for Mayor Marion Barry, and helped create the Summer Youth Leadership Institute, he worked at the United Planning Organization (UPO), Lanham Christian School (LCS), and the Department of Employee Services (DOES).

In 2011, he became a Life Member of Omega Psi Phi, and joined Gamma Pi Chapter, also known as “The Super Chapter,” where he served as a Three Term Basileus. He also served as a football coach at many award-winning programs in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, including Ballou Senior High (1991 – 1993), Cardozo Senior High (1993 – 1998), T.C. Williams Senior High (1998 – 2002), Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior High School (2002 – 2012) and Oxon Hill Senior High (2012 – 2017). In addition, he was “The Voice” of the DC Interscholastic Athletics Association (DCIAA) and Public Address Announcer for Howard University Athletics. He also served as a business partner at the world renowned “We R One” apparel store. He spent over 28 years as a pillar in every community he served-teaching, mentoring, coaching, counseling, and providing uplift and leadership to young men, young women and their families.

Tony was not only a “jack of all trades”, he was a master of many. He was always the life of the party and lit up any room he was in. In his spare time, you could catch him watching sports, dancing with his wife, or just setting out a hop or march wherever he was. Tony never met a mic that he didn’t like-his infectious laughter, contagious smile, smooth dance moves, comedic banter, and larger-than-life personality will be deeply missed in this physical realm.

Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Jean Jones Lee; father in-law, Bishop Earl W. Edwards; grandmother, Sylvia Lee Bynum; brothers, Andre Baylor, Paul Lee; brother-in-law, James “Wink” Barrett, grandfather, James Lee; aunt, Dora Lee Oldes Kidd; uncles, Byron “Butch” Berry, Preston Berry, Leroy Young; and niece Kenyetta Lee.

He leaves to cherish his priceless and timeless memory to his unconditionally loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Earline Lee; four loving daughters, Tonisha, Ayanna, Aleah and Tiara; a special adopted daughter, Danielle (Marcus) Bell; father, James Lee; mother-in-law, Evangelist Earnestine Edwards; nine brothers, Donald (Santana), James, Larry, Tyrone, Tyrell, Jamal, Larry Edwards (Denise), and Norman Edwards (Tracey), Reginald Speight Sr.; eight sisters, Sabrina, Katina (Dwight), Minyon, Gwendolyn (Melvin), Jean, Patricia (Marcus), Marnetia, Sharon (Mike); 13 fraternal sons, McCory (Bruche), David (KaTasha), Robert (Latoria), James (Jacqueline), Milton (Keeya), Terrence (Deyon), Ruddy, Lawrence, Donald (Jovohn), Jeff (Chanda), Kevin (Deidra), Cruiz, and Troy (Tracy); four aunts, Janice Young, Cheryl Price, Beatrice “Casey” Webb, Dorothy “Dottie” Jones; a devoted church family, Pillar of Truth Bible Church; godmother, Christine Stewart; two godsons, Cameron and Dimitri; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, adopted sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and friends.

Homegoing Celebration will be on Thursday, January 14, 2021; public viewing will be from 10:00 am – 12:00 p.m. at Judah Temple AME Zion Church, 14500 Mt. Oak Road, Bowie, MD 20721. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private service from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. The service WILL be made available to the public via streaming!! Please feel free to come by, view, and pay tribute to “The IMPACT of a LEGEND.”

https://www.judahtemple.net/