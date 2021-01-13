Darrell Peter Frerichs, “Tiny”, 77, of Loveville, MD formerly from Clarksville, IA passed away at his home on January 6, 2021. He was born on September 22, 1943 in Clarksville, IA and was the son of the late Pauline Matilda Wedeking Frerichs and George Henry Frerichs. Darrell was the loving husband of Sandra Sue Butler Frerichs whom he married on June 7, 1964 in Adamsville, OH. Along with his children; Jeff Frerichs of Monroe, TN, Tim Frerichs of Hollywood, MD, Bobbie Mather of Huntsville, AL 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Siblings Norma Sulentic of Waterloo, IA and Joyce Fenneman of Clarksville, IA. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Gladys Degrotte , Lavonne Flugga, Marva Crowe, and August Frerichs. Darrell graduated from Clarksville High School in 1961.

Darrell served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1981. He served during the Vietnam War, and had multiple duty stations. He moved from Virginia Beach, VA to St. Mary’s County, MD in March, 1981. Darrell was a Field Engineer for BAE Systems for 22 years, retiring in 2003. After retiring he Volunteered for a number of years driving the Charlotte Hall Veterans Activity Bus.

He enjoyed woodworking, shooting black powder guns, practical jokes, photography, blue grass music and family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Mechanicsville, MD.

Contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 37707 New Market Tuner Road Mechanicsville, MD 20659. www.stpaulssomd.org .