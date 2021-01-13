James Kenneth Moran, “Kenny”, 59, of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 7, 2021 in Hollywood, MD. Kenny was born on October 30, 1961 and was the loving son of Jane R. Moran of Hollywood, MD and the late James O. Moran. Kenny is survived by his daughter, Heather Moran of North Carolina, his brother Charles Robert Moran of Lusby, MD, 1 niece, 2 great nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kenny graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1980. He was a Maintenance Supervisor of Eagle Systems, Inc for 13 years until retiring in November 2015. Kenny liked to play horseshoes and listen to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Kenny was known for his sense of humor and kind heart. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. There will always be a heartache and often silent tears. But always precious memories of the days when you were here.

John 14:27 KJV Peace I leave with you my peace I give unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD; where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Mayor, Jimmy Mayor, Chris Adams, Jeff Lewis, Ronnie Jones, and Mike Britt.