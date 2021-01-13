Colton Tyler Kirchner, 13, of Hollywood, MD passed away on January 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. He was born on July 5, 2007 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of Anne Kirchner and Joshua Kirchner of Hollywood, MD. Colton is survived by his sister Audrey Kirchner of Hollywood, MD. He was in eighth grade student at Leonardtown Middle School Leonardtown, MD.

Colton enjoyed playing baseball, and watching the Washington National’s Baseball team. He also enjoyed crabbing and fishing.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John R. Streifel, Uncle Andy, John A. Streifel, Steven Kirchner, Uncle Scooter and Uncle Danny.

Donation may be made in Colton’s name to Clements Cuties Foundation P.O. Box 992 Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or Special Love Inc. 117 Youth Development Court Winchester, VA 22602.