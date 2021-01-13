Joseph Edward “Joe” Farrell, 76, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence. Born on October 30, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Bernard and Mary Agnes Harden Farrell. He was the loving husband of the late Wanda Gayle Farrell, whom he married on May 1, 1976 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. He is survived by his siblings; Stephen Baxter Farrell (Amy) of Compton, MD, Patricia Ann Anderson (Brent) of California, MD, sisters-in-law; Carolyn Guy Farrell of Avenue, MD, Dana Marie Russell (Willie) of Clements, MD, Mary Lisa Estevez (Steve) of Leonardtown, MD, brothers-in-law; Joseph Wilbur Vallandingham, Jr. (Tere), William Earl Vallandingham both of Clements, MD, Mark Allshouse (Janie) of Loveville, MD, mother-in-law; Mary Moonyeen Graves Vallandingham, aunts; Mary Helen Farrell, Louise Payne, uncle: Arthur Farrell, as well as 5 nieces, 8 nephews, 9 great nieces, and 9 great nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, James Bernard Farrell.

Joe graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1964. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He served in the U.S. National Guard. He was employed over the years by Leonardtown Dairy, Clark’s Feed & Grain, Farrell Trucking, Napa Auto Parts, Vallandingham Farms, and was self-employed as J. Farrell Trucking. In his later years, he enjoyed friends and family visiting, riding along in the tractor trailer with his nephew, Bobby Vallandingham, eating at Abell’s Diner, and spending time with his great nephews and niece; Trent, Delia, Levi, & Colby Vallandingham. He also enjoyed taking the occasional spin to sight see through Mechanicsville, Loveville, Clements, Compton, and Leonardtown. Joe had the kindest and most gentle heart. He would do anything for anybody. He was such a sweet man and always willing to help!

The Family will receive friends on Friday January 8, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Due to Covid-19 all Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Russell, Chris Russell, John Stephen Russell, Jay Farrell, Ronnie Farrell, and Bailey Johnson.