Lorraine F. Brosius went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 1st, 2021, due to kidney failure. She was 84 years old. Born on February 21st, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Golda Heare Felix. Lorraine lived in Gettysburg, PA, for the first 18 years of her life, where she was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, singing in the choir for 11 years. Upon graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1954, she moved to York, where she attended Thompson’s Business College, and worked as a secretary for the Equitable Life Assurance Society.

On May 11th, 1957, she married the late William Bender Brosius, of Lancaster, PA. They enjoyed 56 years together until his death in 2013. Lorraine worked as a confidential secretary for the school district of Lancaster from 1973 until her retirement in 1988. She was an active member of Pearl Street United Methodist Church, singing in the choir for over 55 years, treasurer for the United Methodist Women, and the organizer of the first Peart St. Church Pork and Sauerkraut Supper, serving on this and many other committees. After retirement, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels for 19 years, enjoyed oil painting, crafting, and antique collecting.

Two years after her husband’s death, Lorraine moved to Great Mills, MD, to be near her loving family. She was blessed with 5 beautiful years surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and a rapid succession of great-grandchildren. She was wholly devoted to her Lord, and her family, and we are incredibly grateful for the precious time we were able to spend together.

She is survived by a son, Dr. Jeffrey W. Brosius, husband of Diane E., of Jessup, MD; a daughter, Wendy L. Duncan, wife of Luther H. of Great Mills, MD; 5 grandsons: Daniel Brosius, husband of Stephanie, and their children Eliana, Matthew, Abigail and Kimberly; Timothy Brosius, fiancé of Rebecca Ellis; Jeremy Duncan, husband of Ashley, and their children Blakely and Levi; Matthew Duncan, husband of Elizabeth (Ellie) and their daughter Charlee; Tyler Duncan, husband of Melanie, and their children Isabel and David.

Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life and interment will be held at a later date in Akron, PA. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndromes (SADS) Foundation, 4527 South 2300 East #104, Salt Lake City, UT 84117