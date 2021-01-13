Dorothy Marie Coleman, 69, of Huntingtown passed away January 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 16, 1951 in Washington, DC to Herman and Mary Jane (Dixon) Sears. Dorothy was raised Lothian on her family’s farm and graduated from Southern High School. She married Michael Coleman on June 20, 1986 and they settled in Huntingtown in 1989. Dorothy owned and operated Maryland Tag and Title Services in Lanham with her husband and retired in 2015. She attended Chesapeake Church and in her spare time enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling to Pennsylvania with her family, spending time with her sisters, going out to dinner, working in the yard, and helping anyone in need.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Michael A. Coleman, children David Lee Ward, Jr., Kelly Lynn Ward, and Taylor Jane Coleman, and granddaughter Kaleigh Marie Ward, all of Huntingtown. She is also survived by stepchildren Sherri Lynn Coleman of Severna Park and Staci Lee Sylvia and husband David of Pasadena, step-grandchildren Sereena Proctor, Sophia Hodges, Shylee Mendez, and Jeremy and Hannah Kahler, sisters Brenda Wilson, Linda Jarboe, and Tammy and Tracey Sears, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Donnie Sears.