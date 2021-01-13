Charles Roy “Chuck” Hall, 85, a 44-year resident of Owings passed away January 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 20, 1935 in Newkirk, OK to Leo and Martha Hall and was raised in Fresno, CA. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1952, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Alaska, Japan, and Korea before coming to Andrews Air Force Base. Chuck met and married Janet Brunner in Washington, DC on February 7, 1959. Chuck was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1963 and later went to work as a clerk for Western Union on Capitol Hill until his retirement in 1997.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Janet Arlene Hall, children Jill Elizabeth Sharp and husband Joe of West River and Jan Michelle Hall of Washington, DC, granddaughter Aubrey Elizabeth Sharp, sister Ann Randall-Pino of Freson, CA and brother David Lee Hall of Clovis, CA.