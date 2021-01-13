William “Billy” Edward Scanlin, Jr., 56, of Port Tobacco, MD passed away on December 24, 2020.

William was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend; born on January 24, 1964 in Washington, DC to the late William E. Scanlin, Sr. and Barbara J. Scanlin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years , Carol Scanlin; daughters, Gabrielle Elyse Scanlin, Haley Nicole Scanlin, and Madison Elizabeth Scanlin; brother, Tim Scanlin; sisters, Carolyn White and Theresa Evans; brother in-laws, Kirk White, Dean Pasker Jr., Nick Paul and Greg Evans; sister in-laws, Wendy Scanlin, Donna Pasker, and Tammy Paul; mother and father in-law, Dean and Nancy Pasker; nieces and nephews, Victoria Baker, Nancie Acevedo, Connor Paul, Dean Pasker III, Katie Pasker, Angela Pasker, Jacob Pasker, Speed White, Scott White, Kriss White, Nicolas Evans, Tabitha Russell, Timothy Scanlin Jr., Jacguelyn Parenti, Jessica Wine and Alysen Scanlin.

William held many titles: William was employed as a Senior Engineering Manager at the Constitution Center in Washington, DC. He joined the Hines G.S. Properties Company in 2012. He had a tremendous wealth of knowledge related to the Building Engineering field. Besides managing 10 engineers and day-to-day activities of running a 1.4 million SF Building, he oversaw a complete renovation of the building as well as tenant construction.

William was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for 23 years. He was a dedicated instructor for 20 years of the 2nd year apprenticeship class teaching Electricity and Electrical Motor Controls. He instructed approximately 302 future engineers in the apprenticeship program and many others in his advanced-training course, Basic Boiler. He also instructed OSHA Training for all of the apprentices.

He was a Mason with the Perseverance Lodge # 208 in Indian Head, MD.

Billy loved being with his family and was a very proud father of his 3 daughters. He enjoyed hanging out with friends; music, dancing, Washington Football, playing keno, horseracing, cooking and traveling were among some of his passions. He was a man that you could always count on, always available to help out friends and family. He had a very kind heart and a quick wit, and will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

We look forward to celebrating William’s life in the future, when we can all gather safely to honor his memory with hugs, prayers, and fellowship. Until then, you can visit www.arehartechols.com for more information.

In lieu of flowers, William asked that we remember him by supporting the American Cancer society. Memorial contributions in honor of him may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.arehartechols.com