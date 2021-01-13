John Preston Miller lll, 53 “Preston”

On January 1, 2021 John Preston Miller lll, “Preston” of Saint Leonard, MD passed away at the age of 53. Preston was born on December 9, 1967 in Silver Spring, MD to Karen Miller and the late John Preston Miller Jr.

Preston was a fleet supervisor of the vehicle maintenance facility for the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 32 years. He was a very hardworking man who did anything it took to provide for his family, always wanting the best for them. Preston was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a happy man who made anyone he came across smile. Preston loved football. Although he was a diehard Ravens fan he was always supportive of his boys chosen football teams. Preston also admired nice cars. He loved watching football and going to car shows with his family. Preston never wanted for much, you only needed to show up, breakfast in hand. He would be waiting with open arms, hair gel in and done to the point of perfection. Preston was not one to complain about anything. He was such a loving, supportive husband and father who absolutely adored his children. The love Preston had for his wife Peggy is a bond that will never be broken. He also had a very special bond with his mother.

Preston was preceded in death by his father John Preston Miller Jr., and his son Daniel Cecil. He is survived by his wife Peggy Miller, his two sons, John Preston Miller lV, Nicholas Miller (Tori Harger, fiance), his mother Karen Miller, sister Kelly Peacock, grandson Giovanni Cecil, Aunt Joy and Uncle Tony Chambers. In addition, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR ATTENDING VISITATION / SERVICES.

– 50 to 75 people max at any given time in Funeral Home.

– Limit visitation to 15 minutes in visitation room to allow for others to express their condolences.

– Funeral Services in Chapel limited to 70 people with four (4) people per pew.

– Masks and six foot social distancing still applies.