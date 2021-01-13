Solly Higgs, 78 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully at his home on January 2, 2021.

He was born on June 26, 1942 in Compton, MD to the late John Leon Higgs, Sr. and Helen Victoria Pilkerton Higgs.

Solly was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On September 12, 1964 he married his beloved wife, Vina DiFabio at St. Francis Xavier Catholic church in Compton, MD. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage raising 4 wonderful children, 3 daughters and a son, as well as their grandson. They also played a big role in the life of a young man, Shawn Clarke, whom they treated just like their son.

Solly was a proud and hardworking man. From his time working as a clerk at the Compton General Store, throughout the years of his employment at Steuart Petroleum, and to his final job as a Maintenance Engineer at Burch Oil, from where he retired at the age of 71, he was known for being dependable and for taking great pride in a job well done.

Solly had a great love for the outdoors. When he wasn’t working you would find him hunting, fishing, crabbing, or just cruising around his favorite locations in the county to see what wildlife he could spot. He especially enjoyed spending time in the woods with his children and grandchildren often mentoring them on how to shoot the trophy buck, calling in a turkey or goose, or catching the prize fish; gleaming with pride when they had a successful day. He loved NASCAR, and racing cars (especially his Ford Falcon) at the local dragstrips or Potomac Speedway; after his own racing career ended, he enjoyed helping out and being part of the pit crew for his son and grandson.

Solly was a kind and generous man. He was always there for his family and friends. He loved unconditionally and was one of the most selfless, humble people you would ever meet. He was the proud Pop Pop of 14 grandchildren and “Big” Pop Pop of 4 great-grandchildren. He loved going to watch his grandchildren’s sporting events, and horse competitions. Family was most important to him.

Solly is survived by his loving wife, Vina; daughters, Dawn Turner (Chris) of Prince Frederick, MD, Pizzel Keen (Billy) of Valley Lee, MD, Tammy Higgs (Gail) of Leonardtown, MD, and son, Blaise Higgs of Mechanicsville, MD; his siblings, Julia Sievertson, Vicki Deagle, Elva Jean Reeves, Janice Deagle, Ann Mattingly, and Carroll Linwood “Buzzy” Higgs; 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his siblings, John Leon Higgs Jr., James Vincent Higgs, Joseph Lawrence Higgs, and his twin brother, Bernard Ignatius Higgs.

Family will receive friends on January 18, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, with prayers recited at 12:30 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD, 20650. Interment to follow at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: son, Blaise Higgs, grandsons Cory Higgs-Carter, Brandon Turner, and Jarrett Higgs, sons-in-law Billy Keen and Chris Turner, and nephew Timmy Mattingly. Honorary pallbearers are all other grandchildren: Brooke Turner, Brittany Turner, Natalie Bean (Joe), Addison Keen, Colt Keen, Taylor Spalding (Brent), Lorin Keen, Olivia Higgs, Kendra Higgs, Jenna Higgs, and Michael Clarke.

Memorial contributions may be made in Solly’s name to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, 22855 Lawrence Ave., Leonardtown, MD, 20650 or A.C.T.S. ( A Community That Shares), 21808 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD, 20609.