Philip Martin Chase, Sr., 78, known as “Phil”, “Roach”, “PC from DC”, and many more nicknames, earned his wings in the early morning hours of January 6, 2021 at his home in Lexington Park, Maryland.

Philip was born to the late Mary Catherine Nolan and John Philip Chase on December 22, 1942, in Helen, Maryland. The youngest of 10 children, Philip attended Banneker School in Loveville, Maryland where he met his future bride, Margaret Gertrude Herbert. Margaret and Philip were married on April 28, 1962.

After finishing his schooling, Philip worked on the farm with his father for a few years before heading to Washington, DC to begin a career as an automobile mechanic. He loved working on cars! Cars were in his blood and he was always on call for a consultation or to make needed auto repairs for family and friends. Philip also enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching old westerns and the news, and spending time with family and friends. His favorite saying was “tic tac toe, 3 in a row.”

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret, son Vincent “Casey” Chase, sisters Mary Catherine Ashton (Thomas), Mary Louise Hebb (Joseph), brothers George William (Mary Lucy), James Leroy (Martha), and Joseph Chase (Mary) and Richard Aloysius Chase.

Philip is survived by his Children: Valerie Herbert, Annette “Babysis” Chase, and Joseph “Jody” Chase, of Lexington Park, and Philip “Man” Chase Jr. (Mary) of Virginia Beach, VA; Grandchildren: Anica Harris, Katrina Chase, Tamika Chase, Lakeya Stewart (Daniel), Shanita Chase, Tyree Ford and Azelia Hancock; Great Grandchildren: Antonio Butler, J’Naiya Butler, Amir Rich, Amari Jackson, Amonte Jackson, Amiyah Jackson, Christina Stewart, Carson Stewart, and Courtney Stewart; and Goddaughter Stephanie Gibson.

Philip is also survived by brothers, John Edward and Lewis Edward (Carolyn) of Baltimore, Paul Eugene Chase of Washington, DC, and John Gray of Mechanicsville and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service (noon) at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland. Services will be led by Elder Juanita Butler. Interment to follow at First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 21075 Hermanville Road, Lexington Park, Maryland. Timothy Chase, Murray Claggett, Billy Dyson, Benjamin Chase, Joseph Chase, Jr., and Stanley Armstrong, Jr., will serve as pallbearers. Antonio Butler, and Gregory Golding will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.