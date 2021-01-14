Calvert Woman Arrested After Damaging Trump Sign and Attacking Man With Ax

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to north bound Route 4 near the area of “The Flag Barn” for the report of a woman chasing a man with an ax. When police arrived, they observed a male, holding an ax and pushing away an older female, later identified as Mary Margaret Campbell, 72, of Huntingtown

The male told police that Campbell had “destroyed private property” by chopping a Trump sign and the wooden frame that supported it. police asked the male who owned the sign and he provided them with the name of the owner. The male stated in a written statement that Campbell “turned at me, and swung the ax towards me”. He went on to say that he was able to get the ax from Campbell’s grip.

Police then asked Campbell what happened, and she stated that she was tired of the Trump sign being up and she said that it should have been taken down two months ago. Police asked her if she owned the sign and if it was on her property. Campbell stated “no”, and that the sign was on “county easement”.

Campbell stated that she used the ax to take the sign down and said that she was “tired of what is going on in DC” and indicated that the Trump sign is the cause of the turmoil.

When police asked Campbell for her identification, she stated, “I don’t have to give that to you”. Police explained to Campbell that she committed the crime of property destruction and that she needed to provide her name, and she again refused to give her name and identification, stating “I don’t have to give you my name”.

At that time Campbell was put in handcuffs and placed her under arrest for malicious destruction of property and for hindering the investigation.

The value of the sign is estimated to be $550.

Campbell was released on her own recognizance a short time later.

