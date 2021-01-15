St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Theft Suspects in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons shown in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:50 pm, the suspects used a bar code in place of actual product bar codes at the self-checkout register at the California Walmart store. They then passed the last point of sale in an attempt to leave the store with the merchandise.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call DFC Andrew Budd at 301-475-4200, ext. 78013 or email andrew.budd@stmarysmd.com. Case # 1943-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

