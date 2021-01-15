Calvert County Department of Public Works Announces Speed Limit Reduction in Solomons Beginning January 19, 2021

January 15, 2021

The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises motorists that speed limits in Solomons south of Lore Road will be reduced beginning January 19, 2021, for pedestrian safety.

The speed limit for Solomons Island Road will reduce to 25 mph, with all side streets being reduced to 15 mph.

Variable message signs will be posted to alert drivers of the change. Drivers are urged to stay alert to the new speed limits and pay attention to signage in the area.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd


This entry was posted on January 15, 2021 at 4:19 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.