Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Prince Frederick Man

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Trenton Deonn Barnett.

Barnett is wanted for Theft, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle Unlawful, DWI, and Destruction of Property.

Barnett was arrested on August 18, 2020, after being served an arrest warrant which was issued on August 3, 2020. He was released the same day on his own recognizance, and failed to appear for his December 14, 2020 court date, resulting in another warrant for his arrest.

Barnett has been charged with the below, following a motor vehicle collision in Chesapeake Beach.



Two counts of MAL DESTRUCTION PROP VALUE $1,000+

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

THEFT LESS THAN $100.00

UNAUTH REMOVAL OF MV

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

FAILURE OF VEH. DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT TO GIVE INSURANCE POLICY INFORMATION

FAILURE OF VEH. DRIVER TO FURNISH REQ’D WRITTEN ID INFO.(IN/ON) UNATTENEDED DAMAGED (VEH.,PROPERTY)

Two counts of FAILURE OF VEH. DRIVER IN ACCIDENT TO LOCATE AND NOTIFY OWNER OF UNATTENDED(VEH.,PROPERY)OF DAMAGE

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

Anyone with information in regards to Barnett is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at (443) 624-7137.

