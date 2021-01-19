Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, at approximately 12:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 21214 Bridgett Lane in Lexington, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles and one adult female victim in the roadway in front of a private residence.

Firefighters on the scene requested a helicopter for serious lower body injuries and administered medical care until the arrival of medics and emergency medical personnel.

The victim was transported to an area landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

