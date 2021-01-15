Video: Police Investigating Shots Fired in Great Mills and Lexington Park, One Residence Struck by Gunfire

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., police responded to Clipper Drive in Great Mills, for the report of gunshots.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reported gunshots in the area, with multiple callers reporting residences were struck by gunfire.

Police arrived on the scene of Norris Road and Clipper Drive in Great Mills to find at least 18 shell casings in the roadway.

Multiple residences throughout the area had children present at the time of the shooting including one residence on Chancellors Run Road that was struck multiple times by the projectiles.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., police later responded to the area of Pacific Drive and Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported of shots fired.

No injuries were reported in either incidents.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



