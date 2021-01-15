St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Arrests – 1/15/2021

January 15, 2021



In January of 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division executed 14 search and seizure warrants on numerous cases under investigation.

The search warrants were executed with assistance from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, Vice Narcotics Support Team, Special Operations Division, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team.

As a result of the search warrants executed, five firearms, three vehicles, $6,000 in currency, and various controlled dangerous substances (CDS) with a street value of $7,500 were recovered.

The following individuals were charged in connection with the search warrants executed:

  • Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 38 of Lexington Park
    CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)
    CDS Distribution (two counts)
  • Lance Kelem Cutchember, age 39 of Valley Lee
    Violation of Probation
  • Charlie Earl Horn, age 45 of Great Mill
    CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
    CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute
    CDS Distribution-Narcotic
  • Marquita Sherie Horn, age 36 of Great Mills
    CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)
    CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute/Conspire (two counts)
  • Markus Antonio Carter, age 23 of Lexington Park
    Registered Firearm-Illegal Possession
    Possession-Stolen Firearm
    Possession of Shotgun-Disqualified Person
    Possession of Short Barrel Shotgun
    Illegal Possession of Ammunition
    CDS: Possession of Marijuana
  • Norman Kenneth Dickerson, age 60 of Lexington Park
    CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
  • Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, age 33 of Lexington Park
    CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
    CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute
    Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime
    CDS: Distribution with Firearm
    Possession of Short Barrel Shotgun
    Possession of Shotgun-Disqualified Person
    Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

All cases are pending review for additional charges with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

Markus Antonio Carter, age 23 of Lexington Park

Markus Antonio Carter, age 23 of Lexington Park

Lance Kelem Cutchember, age 39 of Valley Lee

Lance Kelem Cutchember, age 39 of Valley Lee

Norman Kenneth Dickerson, age 60 of Lexington Park

Norman Kenneth Dickerson, age 60 of Lexington Park

Charlie Earl Horn, age 45 of Great Mills

Charlie Earl Horn, age 45 of Great Mills

Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 38 of Lexington Park

Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 38 of Lexington Park

Marquita Sherie Horn, age 36 of Great Mills

Marquita Sherie Horn, age 36 of Great Mills

Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, age 33 of Lexington Park

Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, age 33 of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on January 15, 2021 at 3:59 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.