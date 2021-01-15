St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Arrests – 1/15/2021





In January of 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division executed 14 search and seizure warrants on numerous cases under investigation.

The search warrants were executed with assistance from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, Vice Narcotics Support Team, Special Operations Division, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team.

As a result of the search warrants executed, five firearms, three vehicles, $6,000 in currency, and various controlled dangerous substances (CDS) with a street value of $7,500 were recovered.

The following individuals were charged in connection with the search warrants executed:

Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 38 of Lexington Park

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)

CDS Distribution (two counts)

Lance Kelem Cutchember, age 39 of Valley Lee

Violation of Probation

Charlie Earl Horn, age 45 of Great Mill

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

CDS Distribution-Narcotic

Marquita Sherie Horn, age 36 of Great Mills

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)

CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute/Conspire (two counts)

Markus Antonio Carter, age 23 of Lexington Park

Registered Firearm-Illegal Possession

Possession-Stolen Firearm

Possession of Shotgun-Disqualified Person

Possession of Short Barrel Shotgun

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

CDS: Possession of Marijuana

Norman Kenneth Dickerson, age 60 of Lexington Park

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, age 33 of Lexington Park

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime

CDS: Distribution with Firearm

Possession of Short Barrel Shotgun

Possession of Shotgun-Disqualified Person

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

All cases are pending review for additional charges with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

