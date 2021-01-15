St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Arrests – 1/15/2021

In January of 2021, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division executed 14 search and seizure warrants on numerous cases under investigation.
The search warrants were executed with assistance from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, Vice Narcotics Support Team, Special Operations Division, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team.
As a result of the search warrants executed, five firearms, three vehicles, $6,000 in currency, and various controlled dangerous substances (CDS) with a street value of $7,500 were recovered.
The following individuals were charged in connection with the search warrants executed:
- Lekuarius Clifford Plater, age 38 of Lexington Park
CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)
CDS Distribution (two counts)
- Lance Kelem Cutchember, age 39 of Valley Lee
Violation of Probation
- Charlie Earl Horn, age 45 of Great Mill
CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute
CDS Distribution-Narcotic
- Marquita Sherie Horn, age 36 of Great Mills
CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (two counts)
CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute/Conspire (two counts)
- Markus Antonio Carter, age 23 of Lexington Park
Registered Firearm-Illegal Possession
Possession-Stolen Firearm
Possession of Shotgun-Disqualified Person
Possession of Short Barrel Shotgun
Illegal Possession of Ammunition
CDS: Possession of Marijuana
- Norman Kenneth Dickerson, age 60 of Lexington Park
CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
- Michael Fitzgerald Dobbins, age 33 of Lexington Park
CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute
Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime
CDS: Distribution with Firearm
Possession of Short Barrel Shotgun
Possession of Shotgun-Disqualified Person
Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession
All cases are pending review for additional charges with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.