State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, January 15, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 1320 Greenmont Drive in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire with subjects possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire through the roof.

Firefighters utilized multiple hose lines to the second floor while completing a primary and secondary search of the residence, all searches yielded negative results.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 45 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced family.

No injuries reported.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf and La Plata Volunteer Fire Departments, and https://www.ccvfireems.org/.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

