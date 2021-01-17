Charles County Dive Rescue Team Assists Family in Search of Missing Maryland Man After Chesapeake Bay Bridge Accident

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at approximately 8:25 a.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge for the reported tractor trailer going over the side of the bridge and into the waters.

Units arrived on scene and found a 20-foot box truck floating in the water. Witnesses reported the truck was traveling Northbound just before the second island and was last seen going into the water. The operator was last seen exiting the vehicle and floating away from the truck before First Responders arrived on the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard crews searched approximately 178 square miles over a two day period, with the search being called off on December 31, 2020.

Multiple crews and assets from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles, the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, and Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. Boat and shore crews from the Maritime Incident Response Team, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Virginia Beach Fire Department, and Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Police also participated in the search.

The box truck was removed from the water on Wednesday, December 30. Police say they will review the truck’s black box and search the vehicle for mechanical malfunctions.

Police identified the operator of the Cloverland Green Spring Dairy Box truck as Erik Mezick, 47, of Fruitland, Maryland.

The Charles County Dive and Rescue Team responded over the weekend in hopes of finding Erik with their specialized side-scanning sonar, which is towed by the rescuers boat and can scan 100-foot-wide paths at a time.

The search continues and the family has a GoFundMe setup in hopes of receiving assistance to aid in the recovery of Erik.

All photos are courtesy of the Finding Erik Mezick Facebook Page, and the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

