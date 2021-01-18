Two Flown to Area Trauma Centers After Five Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 1:07 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find five vehicles in the roadway with one patient trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department extricated one patient in under 10 minutes.

Two patients were transported to Maryland State Police Aviation Command Helicopter Hangar, where MSP Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both victims to an area trauma centers with serious injuries.

Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene, and one patient was transported to an area hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision.

Photos courtesy of the Hollywood, and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

