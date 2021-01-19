VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Garage Fire in California

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 8:20 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NDW Patuxent River, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Solomons responded to 46101 Rolling Road in California, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to reported an approximate 20 x 20 two-story detached garage with fire showing.

Firefighters utilized three hose lines to extinguish the fire in under 30 minutes, with crews operating on the scene for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

The fire was deemed accidental, with the start of the fire being caught on home security cameras. The fire started in a nearby chicken coop around 7:00 a.m., which then spread to the nearby vegetation and the garage.

The homeowner discovered the fire at approximately 8:15 a.m., and used a garden hose and fire extinguisher in an attempt to control the flames until the arrival of First Responders.

No injuries were reported.

