Huntingtown Garage Fire Deemed Accidental Due to Discarded Smoking Materials, Four Occupants and Four Dogs Displaced

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 3:50 p.m., firefighters from Huntingtown and surrounding departments responded to 15 South View Drive in Huntingtown, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story residence with an attached garage fully engulfed in flames with extensions into the residence.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 15 minutes, and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury, and all resident occupants and four dogs escaped without injury.

The estimated loss of property and structure is $50,000., smoke alarms were present and activated, fire alarms/sprinkler systems were not present.

Investigation determined the fire started in the garage and was caused accidentally by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Three adults, one child, and four dogs are displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The four dogs were held inside Chief 2-A’s command unit until they were safely reunited with their family.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Dunkirk, and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments.

