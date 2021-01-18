Calvert County COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration

The pre-registration vaccine portal will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions

Updated 1/15/21

Why is pre-registration being conducted early?

The majority of Calvert County residents in the COVID-19 vaccine priority group 1A have been vaccinated by the Calvert County Health Department (including front line hospital staff and healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff, law enforcement and firefighters, EMS, all licensed, registered and certified health care providers, correctional health care staff and officers and front-line judiciary staff).

The Calvert County Health Department is moving towards vaccinating residents in phases 1B, 1C, 2 and 3 and is opening pre-registration for citizens in all priority groups who wish to be vaccinated.

The public is encouraged to pre-register online beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Those who are unable to pre-register online can call 410-535-0218 for assistance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19.

What information is collected during pre-registration?

Name, date of birth, home address, email, phone number (cell or home) and name of primary care provider. No personal health information will be collected.

Is pre-registration required?

It is not required, however, the Calvert County Health Department is encouraging pre-registration in order to prioritize individuals desiring the vaccination and to help demonstrate local demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Should I pre-register my children?

Currently, the Calvert County Health Department is only pre-registering adults 18 and older. Additional information will be provided when the Health Department can begin registering individuals under the age of 18.

How do I pre-register an individual with special needs for whom I am the primary caregiver?

Enter the individual’s information (name, date of birth, home address) for the individual 18 years of age or older. Please provide your phone contact information on the registration form.

How do I pre-register an elderly person for whom I am the primary caregiver?

Will the information provided for the pre-registration remain confidential/HIPPA compliant?

Enter the individual’s information (name, date of birth, home address) for the individual. Please provide your phone contact information on the registration form.

Yes. Your information will only be accessed by the Calvert County Health Department. No personal health information will be collected during pre-registration.

When and how will I be notified of when I can receive the vaccine?

The Calvert County Health Department will contact you when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for you to arrange an appointment.

When will I be able to get vaccinated?

The goal of the Calvert County Health Department is to ensure everyone who wants to be vaccinated can do so as soon as possible. Vaccine supply is very limited, and it could be weeks or months before you are able to receive your vaccination. The Health Department is working within the state of Maryland guidelines for vaccine distribution.

A concerted effort between the Calvert County Health Department, Calvert County Government, and CalvertHealth Medical Center is in place to administer available vaccine doses as quickly as possible.

COVID-19 General Questions

What symptoms occur with COVID-19?

COVID-19 is predominantly a respiratory illness that can affect other organs. People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. Symptoms vary from individual to individual. Please visit symptoms and warning signs for additional information.

What information is available about the COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 disease?

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) provides a guidance on a variety of information topics related to COVID-19 for the general public. Please visit the CDC’s COVID-19 FAQs for more detailed information.

Vaccine

How does the COVID-19 vaccine work?

The COVID-19 vaccines help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19. For more information, please visit the CDC website on how vaccines work.

How many vaccines are available to prevent people from getting infected?

There are two COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after thorough review for safety and effectiveness. Both vaccines require two doses.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine received authorization for individuals 16 and older. The Moderna, COVID-19 vaccine was approved for individuals 18 and older.

Are the COVID-19 Vaccines safe?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for two COVID-19 vaccines which have been shown to be safe and effective as determined by data and findings from large clinical trials. Please visit vaccine safety for additional information.

Can a COVID-19 vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

No. None of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines or COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This means that a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19.

How effective are the vaccines?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in clinical trials, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were shown to be about 95% effective at preventing illness caused by COVID-19.

Were the vaccines tested in people of different races, ethnicities and ages?

Yes. Both COVID-19 vaccines were tested in groups that roughly correspond to the racial, ethnic and age distribution of the U.S. population. Effectiveness was equal across all races/ethnicities. The vaccines are slightly more effective in those under 65 years of age (97%) than those over 65 (90%).

Which vaccine(s) are available in Calvert County?

At this time, the vaccine distributed by the Calvert County Health Department is the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

How are the vaccines administered?

Both COVID-19 vaccines require two doses delivered via an intramuscular injection in the arm. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second dose at 21 days. The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose at 28 days. The second dose of vaccine must be the same brand of vaccine as the first dose.

Why do I need a second dose?

Research shows that the second dose increases the short-term protection of the vaccine and sustains immunity compared to a single dose, which is common with vaccines. The first dose stimulates your immune system and the second dose strengthens the immune response.

How long will I be protected from COVID-19 after I am vaccinated?

Researchers continue to monitor people who received vaccinations during the study trials. It is likely that protection will last for at least several years, but they will not know for certain until more time passes.

Are the vaccines effective against the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that recently developed in England and South Africa?

Yes. To date the vaccine has been shown to be effective against all strains of COVID-19. Please visit New Covid Variant for additional information.

Should I pre-register for vaccination if I have already tested positive and recovered from COVID-19?

Yes. Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. Please visit the CDC guidance on vaccination for individuals who have already had COVID-19.

Are there dangerous side effects?

As of today, there have been an extremely small number of potentially dangerous allergic reactions. Please visit the CDC what to expect after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination for information on potential side effects.

What should I do to protect myself until I can receive my vaccination?

Our expectation is that by spring, there will be enough vaccine produced for everyone to receive their doses. To best protect yourself until you receive the vaccine, you should continue to avoid crowds, practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.

Why can’t I get vaccinated now?

The Calvert County Health Department’s goal is to ensure everyone who wants to be vaccinated is able to do so as soon as possible.

It is important to remember that the national supply and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines has been very limited preventing widespread distribution of vaccines across Maryland. Due to the very limited vaccine supply, national and state experts prioritized who received the vaccine first based on certain criteria. Please visit the vaccination phase plan for more information.

Can I get vaccinated by my family doctor/nurse practitioner or at the pharmacy?

Not at this time. The Calvert County Health Department is working with all of Calvert County’s primary care practices to prepare them for administering vaccines once they are authorized.

Where will I receive my vaccination?

When the Calvert County Health Department contacts you to receive your vaccination, you will be provided detailed instructions on where to receive the vaccine.

What do I do if I do not have transportation to receive the vaccine?

The Calvert County Health Department will collect information during appointment registration to identify individuals who may need assistance with transportation. The Health Department is coordinating with the Calvert County Government Department of Community Resources, Division of Public Transportation to assist individuals in coordinating transportation needs to receive the vaccine. The Health Department is also working with the Calvert County Office on Aging to identify transportation needs of senior citizens.

