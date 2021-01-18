Calvert County Government Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Monday, Jan. 18 with normal operating hours.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Meals on Wheels will be delivered on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

There will be no county bus service on Monday, Jan. 18. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Calvert Library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18. Curbside and phone service will resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 on calvertlibary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum will be open with normal hours on Monday, Jan. 18. The museum will continue to operate at reduced capacity with a timed entry system. Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit www.CalvertMarineMuseum.org to learn more.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

All community centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal winter hours.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, Jan. 18, with normal hours.

Kings Landing Park will be open on Monday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flag Ponds Nature Park will be open on Monday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open on Monday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The boardwalk is temporarily closed for reconstruction and the nature center remains closed to the public. Trails leading to the meadow will remain open.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on

Monday, Jan. 18.

Monday, Jan. 18. Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season.

All county senior centers remain closed until further notice as a preventative measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.