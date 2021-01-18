Flags Lowered in Honor of Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller

This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the St. Mary’s County flag immediately lowered to half-staff in honor of Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, who died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Senate President Emeritus Miller represented Legislative District 27.

The Governor has also ordered Maryland flags to be at half-staff. The state flag and the county flag will remain lowered until sunset, the day of his interment on a date to be determined.

“Senator Miller did many good things for the State of Maryland and St. Mary’s County. His work ethic and determination to serve the community are worthy of respect; we will miss him greatly. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and I extend our deepest condolences to his family,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.