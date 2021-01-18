Historic Kicks-off its 2021 Common Ground Initiative with Guest Speaker, Sotterley Descendant, Jerome Spears

Now in its fourth season, Sotterley kicks off its 2021 Common Ground programming on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., as it virtually hosts Jerome Spears for his presentation LINKS.

Mr. Spears, graduate of the University of Hawaii and 30-year U.S. Army veteran, is a researcher, speaker, and Sotterley Descendant through the Bankins-Barber-Scriber-Stevens lines. He reveals his personal journey of genealogical research using DNA to tell the powerful and healing stories of ancestors. There will be opportunities for Q & A during the webinar.

This webinar is part of Historic Sotterley’s 2021 Common Ground Initiative: Transcending Barriers to Toward Healing. The mission of this initiative is to:

bring descendants, community and partners together to provide education, resources, remembrance, and celebrate cultures to aid in healing

to help uncover and eradicate racism and discrimination in all forms

to promote social equality and justice through interpretation of authentic history and its relevance to effect social change while encouraging individual and group activism.

This is a FREE virtual webinar, but advance registration is required. On-line registration is available on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.