Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Calvert Woman – Amanda Kae Printz, 26

January 18, 2021

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Amanda Kae Printz, the missing female pictured below.

Printz, is 26 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs. She was last seen on Friday morning of January 15, 2021, in Huntingtown, MD in a black “newer model” passenger car. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about Amanda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Weems at Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 21-2971.


