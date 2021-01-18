UPDATE: 26-Year-Old Missing Calvert Woman Has Been Located

UPDATE: Mrs. Printz, the missing female has been located. Thank you for your assistance.

1/18/2021: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Amanda Kae Printz, the missing female pictured below.

Printz, is 26 years old, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs. She was last seen on Friday morning of January 15, 2021, in Huntingtown, MD in a black “newer model” passenger car. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about Amanda’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Weems at Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 21-2971.

